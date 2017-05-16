Ghana: I Will Develop All Parts of Ghana - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has reassured the citizenry of government's commitment to developing all parts of the country.

"I am committed to promises I made about the future direction of our country and we are doing our best to fulfill all promises to develop all parts of the country," he said.

The President gave the assurance when he addressed the congregation of the Victory Temple of Global Evangelical Church in Ho as part of his two day visit to the Volta Region.

President Akufo Addo said government was poised to begin the free Senior High School education policy without fail come September and was optimistic that it would relieve parents of the burden of paying huge fees.

He disclosed that government had begun processes to pay all arrears owed service providers of the National Health Insurance Scheme and that government was putting up strategies to sustain the scheme to prevent the country from returning to the cash and carry system.

President Akufo Addo said the 'One District One Factory policy' would begin in June and urged all Assemblies to position themselves well for the project.

Touching on the Planting for Food and Job project, the President stressed that it was intended to revive the agriculture sector and ensure that the Ghanaians planted food to feed themselves.

He said the project would provide jobs and generate huge income for the economic development of the country.

President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the people of the Volta Region for their support and prayers and urged them not to relent on their efforts in supporting development in the country.

He used the opportunity to introduce the Ho Municipal Chief Executive-elect Mr. John Nelson Akorli and his counterpart from Ho West district, Ernest Appau to the people.

The Synod Clerk of the Global Evangelical Church, Rev. Mark Ralph Attih, commended the president for his initiatives and assured him of the church's continuous support for government.

The Church presented a Bible and an art work of a running horse to the President.

Source: ISD (Yvonne Elikplim Harlley-Kanyi)