Tanzania: Academics Counselled On People Centred Studies

Higher learning institutions should connect themselves to serious problems facing society by assisting the state in addressing those challenges.

The head of EU delegation, Mr Roeland Van Geer, gave counsel in Dar es Salaam at the weekend at the closing session of the Third Research Week at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Mlimani Campus of the University of Dar es Salaam.

"What I see here is the connection between the university and the society... and that's essential to the country," remarked the EU envoy at the annual event.

The Research Week at UDSM aims at presenting research and informationbased solutions of a range of societal challenges to the country. It also provides an opportunity to forge partnerships with public and private organisations nationally and globally.

According to UDSM Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Prof Florens Luoga, UDSM rewards researchers with outstanding performance in their work and, accordingly, recognise their contributions to the society.

"The prizes will motivate researchers into reaching further heights in their undertakings and stimulating the competitive spirit among researchers to win in the next year's research exhibitions," said the UDSM Vice- Chancellor- Academic, who represented the Vice-Chancellor Prof Rwekaza Mukandala.

He pointed out this year's theme at the event was Research Towards Industrialization and Middle Economy for Tanzania and that about 70 research projects spanning all major disciplines at UDSM took part in the exhibitions.

"It's apparent from the exhibitions that most of our researches have added value to the common activities undertaken by the citizens in the country," he observed.

Prof Luoga noted that the research products and findings will be taken up in a way to foster the national agenda of industrialization as a vehicle to achieve the middle economy country status in a few years to come.