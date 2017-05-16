16 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TRA Officials, Police Seize 16 Tonnes of Smuggled Sugar

By Mugini Jacob

Tarime — State agencies in Tarime on Sunday seized 16.2 tonnes of sugar that were being smuggled outside the country through Sirari border.

The sugar consignment was allegedly seized while being exchanged into packaging bags belonging to a sugar producing company from the neighbouring country.

The acting Regional Police Commander (RPC) for Tarime/ Rorya Special Police Zone Mr Sweetbert Njewike said a total of 21 people including the owner of the seized consignment were arrested.

"We are interrogating them and they will be arraigned. The owner of the sugar consignment is a civil servant at Musoma Municipal Council," the acting RPC told the 'Daily News'. He said the sugar was seized on Sunday afternoon.

The seized consignment is being preserved at Tanzania Revenue Authority godown in the area. Commenting on the matter, the Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Mr Glorious Luoga urged traders to stop engaging in smuggling businesses.

He said the government through its regulatory bodies is well prepared to curb smuggling of goods at all borders across the country including Sirari.

