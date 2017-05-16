Tanzania: PM to Grace Fete for People With Albinism

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to grace the national day of of people with albinism that will be celebrated in Dodoma Region next month.

Chairman of Tanzania Albinism Society (TAS), Mr Nemes Temba told journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the celebrations will climax on June 13, riding on a slogan, Statistics and Research on the Welfare of People With Albinism.

He said the celebrations will this year "discuss and meditate" on sustainable data collection, analysis and its timely availability to stakeholders.

Temba also says that the year's slogan taken into account the reality that there was a serious lack of data on people with albinism within the country, especially at a time when the nation was implementing global sustainable development goals on a slogan 'no one will left behind'.

"Without orderly access to data availability the government cannot plan better for the welfare of special groups in the society including people with albinism," he argued.

He insisted that availability of such data was challenged by two laws, namely, the Statistic Act number 9 of 2015 which doesn't allow journalists or researchers to publish any data without approval of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS); the other, he says, is the Cybercrime Act of 2015.

"These are good laws especially in controlling crimes and false information in the society ... but still pose challenges to the whole system of data availability," he stressed.

However, he applauded government moves in recognizing the importance of data on the people with albinism in the national census of 2012, which put their figure at 16,376-- 7,620 men and 8,756 women.

Yet, the challenge is still "on how to solve various problems facing people with albinism ... such as access to education, employment, economic situations and access to better social services." The celebration is organized by TAS, Prime Minister's office, NGOs and various stakeholders.