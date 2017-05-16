Tanzania: Names of 32 Deceased in Karatu Accident for Inscription On Water Well

Photo: Daily News

Names of 32 Lucky Vincent School pupils who died in the road accident in Karatu accident.

World Islamic Propagation and Humanitarian Services (WIPAHS) intends to inscribe on a water well the names of 32 Lucky Vincent School pupils who died in the road accident in Karatu recently.

The organisation, which will donate the facility to the community that endure water scarcity, said the residents will fetch water free of charge, believing that the souls of the young learners will be blessed by God through the services.

"Water is a crucial commodity for living, we think that through granting the water well on behalf of the deceased little angels, we will have played our part in praying for them to go to heaven," WIPAHS Spokesperson Amina Mbaraka told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam during the special prayers for the fallen children whose demise shocked the nation.

During the prayers in Dar es Salaam and Coast Region, thousands of mourners gathered. Ms Mbaraka noted that they expect to construct the water well within the three months, but they are still contemplating on the location.

"We will drill the well and donate it to people with serious shortage, we believe that the well will exist for a longtime, making a good memory of the lost children," she said, explaining that the prayers were organized because WIPAHS, as the organisation that advocates education to children, was touched by the children's deaths.

Acting Education Officer in Kibaha, Mr Ramadhani Lawoga, called on the school owners to observe traffic laws when transporting students to avoid unnecessary accidents.

One of the mourners who participated in the prayers, Ms Atwiya Adam Ahmed, said "We join our fellow parents who lost their beloved ones in the accident, as parents we feel the same pain."