Tanzania: Shisha Pops Up Smoky Debate in Parliament

Dodoma — After the ban on the use of Shisha in the country, the government now looks forward to resolve dispute with the traders who were licensed to sell the product.

It emerged in Parliament yesterday that some businesspeople were not happy with the ban because they had paid for the licences of selling the Shisha, hence causing them irreparable losses.

Last year, the government prohibited Shisha smoking over the health reasons, and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa was reported to have said that smoking the stuff was killing future generations.

Now Mlalo Legislator Mr Rashid Shangazi (CCM), wants to know the fate of the businesspeople who were issued with the licences to sell the contested stuff.

In response, Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba told the House yesterday that when the government moved to ban the use of the product mainly regarded its effects to the public, which is priority.

But, he quickly explained that discussions were still ongoing within the government to see how they would address the issue of the licensed traders. In her basic question, Ms Najma Giga (Special Seats- CCM) asked why the government allows the use of Shisha in some big hotels and restaurants in which the minors also seek accommodation.

Mr Nchemba said the government plans to craft a law against the use, sale and transportation of the Shisha in the country in a bid to protect health of the Tanzanians, hence improving national manpower.

However, while waiting for the law, the Prime Minister joined the Dar es Salaam Regional Administration in imposing the ban on the Shisha in the city and other regions.

But, Rombo MP Joseph Selasini (CHADEMA) was uncertain that the law alone could address drug abuse among the youth, proposing that addressing social problems among the families could be a better way to go.