Ghana: We Need to Rethink Mining in Ghana

James Kwabena Bomfeh has asked State authorities to "rethink mining" in the country.

According to him, if mining cannot be regularized to ensure the activities of the miners do not lead to environmental degradation and further threatening the lives of residents in the mining communities, then it is prudent for the minerals to remain in the land.

To him, though exploiting the minerals is good if it leads to development and not destruction of the environment and water bodies, it is however not advisable for the miners to continue to extract the minerals when their activities are having adverse effects on the society.

James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, dreaded the effects of the mining activities and so urged the authorities to clamp down on the illegal miners as well as legal miners who abuse their work permits.

"Even legal mining, people with appropriate concessions and permits and things; they abuse their permits including the big mining companies."

In his view, it is better for the minerals to remain in the land without any exploitation since the minerals don't rot until the country has gained knowledge enough to extract them without destroying the water bodies and the mining communities.

Also addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', PPP Communicator Nana Ofori Atta upheld the views of Kabila, stating that the "menace of galamsey (illegal mining) is life and death".

He also commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for assuring the nation that his government is putting comprehensive plans in place to address the menace.

