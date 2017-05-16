16 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Electoral Commission Sets Polling Date for Kyadondo East By-Election

By Stephen Kafeero

Kampala — The Electoral Commission has set June 26 as the date for Kyadondo East by-election after Parliament wrote to the electoral body about the vacant seat.

The seat fell vacant after both the Court of Appeal and the lower High Court nullified the election of Mr Apollo Kantinti on grounds that the Electoral Commission did not comply with electoral laws.

Both courts ordered the electoral body to organise fresh elections in the constituency. Mr William Sitenda Sebalu who was the runner up in the February 18, 2016 election and lost to Mr Kantinti by a margin of 326 votes successfully petitioned in both courts.

Mr Kantinti had been announced winner of the Kyadondo East constituency with 9,005 votes while Mr Sebalu, the runner up bagged 8,679 votes.

Both Mr Katinti and Mr Sebalu have expressed interest in the seat.

Singer Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, who is likely to stand as an independent, has already confirmed his candidature.

Nominations are slated for May 30 and 31 while campaigns start on June 2 to June 23.

Other activities

Meanwhile, the EC is has finalised the May 18 Toroma County by-election. Eight candidates were nominated to contest in the exercise.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Cyrus Amodoi Imalingat in a motor accident. The electoral body will also hold the by-election for Tororo District chairperson on June 29. Nominations will take place between May 24 and 25.

