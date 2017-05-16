Angola - MPLA Presents Its Governance Programme to Young People

Luanda — The Provincial Secretariat of the ruling party's youth wing (JMPLA) of Luanda is promoting until May 31 meetings with young people from various social extracts aimed at presenting and explaining the different nuances of the MPLA Governance Programme for 2017 to 2022 and the Electoral Manifesto.

On Monday, the youth organization of the MPLA joined young people in the Tourist Complex of Futungo II, under the guidance of its first national secretary, Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim, to present also the profile of the party's candidate for President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Luanda's first provincial secretary, Nelson Lopes Funete, said that the organization should, with impetus and rigor, publicize the candidate's image, the governance programme and the electoral manifesto and work towards the continuous growth of structures, prioritizing the mobilization and sensitization of citizens with active electoral capacity.

"At a time when the struggle for the political title is increasingly refined by both competing parties and voters, considered fundamental part of this competition, MPLA leadership has been faithfully complying with the political agenda", said the politician.

Due to the political scenario, Nelson Funete recommended the members and militants of JMPLA and MPLA greater sacrifice, team spirit and constant and permanent communication for the victory in the general elections of August 23.

The MPLA Governance Programme for the period from 2017 to 2022 and the Electoral Manifesto were publicly presented last week in the Angolan capital, in a ceremony led by the party's vice-president, João Lourenço, in the presence of members of the Politburo, Central and Provincial committtes, among others.