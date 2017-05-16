16 May 2017

Rwanda Women Win Gold - Qualify for Beach V-Ball World Championships

By Peter Kamasa

It was a dream come true for Rwanda's beach volleyball players Denyse Mutatsimpundu and Charlotte Nzayisenga after they overcame Moroccan opponents to win gold medal at the 2017 CAVB Beach Volleyball Cup in Maputo, Mozambique, on Sunday evening.

With this victory, Rwanda qualified for the 2017 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships that will be held from July 28 to August 6 in Vienna, Austria. They qualified along with Morocco, Kenya and Mozambique.

Morocco won opening set 21-12 before Rwanda bouncing back to claim the second set 21-19 and the decisive 3rd one 15-13.

In 2012, Mutatsimpundu and Nzayisenga while playing at the junior level, won gold at the Africa Championships in Togo but failed to participate in the World Championships in Canada after the hosts denied the Rwandan team visas.

Meanwhile, Rwanda's men's duo of brothers Flavier Ndamukunda and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu finished in fifth place and failed to qualify for the World Championships.

Only the top four teams namely; Morocco, South Africa, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, qualified to represent African in Vienna.

