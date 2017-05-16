16 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Japan Conducts Feasibility Studies for Cotton Production in Malanje

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malanje — Japan is conducting a feasibility study for cotton production in the northern Malanje province, with a view to implementing this intention in due course, within the framework of the Japanese economic cooperation with Angola.

This was said to the press on Monday in Malanje city by the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Japan to Angola, Hironori Sawada, after an audience with the provincial governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos, with whom he approached this possibility.

According to the diplomat, the project, whose details have not been disclosed, is under study and will be funded by the Japan's International Cooperation Agency, until the locations and ways of implementing it are determined.

He considered Malanje very rich in land, water and mineral resources, hence the intention to take advantage of these potentialities to develop cotton production and others, whose opening was guaranteed by the provincial government.

Hironori Sawada explained that in addition to producing cotton in the future, Malanje has already benefited from a landmine clearance project carried out by the Norwegian People's Aid (APN), aimed at cleaning up spaces for agriculture and construction of infrastructures.

Angola

Zaire - Nzeto/Soyo Motorway to Be Completed in August

The pavement of the two lanes, from the four paved roads on the Nzeto / Soyo highway in the northern Zaire province will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.