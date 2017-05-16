Angola: Japan Conducts Feasibility Studies for Cotton Production in Malanje

Malanje — Japan is conducting a feasibility study for cotton production in the northern Malanje province, with a view to implementing this intention in due course, within the framework of the Japanese economic cooperation with Angola.

This was said to the press on Monday in Malanje city by the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Japan to Angola, Hironori Sawada, after an audience with the provincial governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos, with whom he approached this possibility.

According to the diplomat, the project, whose details have not been disclosed, is under study and will be funded by the Japan's International Cooperation Agency, until the locations and ways of implementing it are determined.

He considered Malanje very rich in land, water and mineral resources, hence the intention to take advantage of these potentialities to develop cotton production and others, whose opening was guaranteed by the provincial government.

Hironori Sawada explained that in addition to producing cotton in the future, Malanje has already benefited from a landmine clearance project carried out by the Norwegian People's Aid (APN), aimed at cleaning up spaces for agriculture and construction of infrastructures.