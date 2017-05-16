16 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wike Approves U.S.$4 Million for Hospital's Equipment

By Victor Edozie

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has approved $4m for the equipment of the state-owned Braithwaite Memorial hospital to lift its capacity to international standard.

Wike said this yesterday in Port Harcourt when the National President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Prof Mike Ogirima visited him.

He also said his government has proposed a new Specialist Hospital to handle life-threatening ailments, adding that the new specialist hospital will have a helipad, modern equipment to treat cancer, kidney, heart and liver diseases.

The governor said the Degema Zonal Hospital will be completed in three months, following the release of N500m to the contractor, while Donald Hospital will be completed in due time.

