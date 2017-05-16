Angola: Adapted Sport - Angolan Pre-Squad Trains in Coqueiros Stadium

Luanda — Gathered for five days for their participation in the World Cup from July 9 to 24 in London, the national adapted athletics pre-team worked on Monday in Coqueiros stadium in Luanda with assistant coach António Diogo, dividing the group into two.

In bi-daily sessions, sprinters José Chamoleia and Regina Dumbo, both from Huambo province (total blindness - class T11), Catarina Francisco, from Namibe (partial blindness - class T13) improved in the afternoon the technique of running and performed speed series.

Meanwhile, the sprinters from Bié Alberto Lussasse (class T46), Befília Buyo (class T11) and Manuel Jaime from Cuanza Sul (class T46) also worked on the race technique, performed progressive races and exercise circuits.

Still on Monday, the sprinter Esperança Gicasso (class T11) missed justifiably the trainings due to the classes in the college, and she is expected to integrate the practices this Tuesday morning.