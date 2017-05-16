16 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Adapted Sport - Angolan Pre-Squad Trains in Coqueiros Stadium

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Gathered for five days for their participation in the World Cup from July 9 to 24 in London, the national adapted athletics pre-team worked on Monday in Coqueiros stadium in Luanda with assistant coach António Diogo, dividing the group into two.

In bi-daily sessions, sprinters José Chamoleia and Regina Dumbo, both from Huambo province (total blindness - class T11), Catarina Francisco, from Namibe (partial blindness - class T13) improved in the afternoon the technique of running and performed speed series.

Meanwhile, the sprinters from Bié Alberto Lussasse (class T46), Befília Buyo (class T11) and Manuel Jaime from Cuanza Sul (class T46) also worked on the race technique, performed progressive races and exercise circuits.

Still on Monday, the sprinter Esperança Gicasso (class T11) missed justifiably the trainings due to the classes in the college, and she is expected to integrate the practices this Tuesday morning.

Angola

Zaire - Nzeto/Soyo Motorway to Be Completed in August

The pavement of the two lanes, from the four paved roads on the Nzeto / Soyo highway in the northern Zaire province will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.