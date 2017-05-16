16 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Nzeto/Soyo Motorway to Be Completed in August

Soyo — The pavement of the two lanes, from the four paved roads on the Nzeto / Soyo highway in the northern Zaire province will be completed in August.

This was said to the press on Monday by the provincial director of the Angola Road Institute (INEA), Manuel Diangani.

He said that the works, which started at the end of December 2016, are running at a satisfactory pace.

As for the works for the city of Soyo, the director assured that of the 54 kilometers of road awarded in the route between the localities of Kivunge and Kitona, 12 kilometers of the road have already been paved.

"In this sub-section, the road will be 12 meters wide, with two lanes of 3.75 meters each direction and a meter of berm", explained the source.

