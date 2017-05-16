South Africa: Collapse of Ethics in Public Life - How Do We Rebuild?

analysis

Some writers suggest that had Brian Molefe's reputation not been sullied he could have succeeded in a range of positions inside the country or abroad. But we need to appreciate that the crisis of ethics in our country that has been identified by many people is not purely a failure of judgement on the part of individuals. In our social and political life it relates to a significant degree to patron-client relations. Unless the ethical flaws of individuals are addressed contextually, we will not find a remedy. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

Many writers have remarked on the qualities possessed by Brian Molefe, that he had gained experience in the Treasury and other institutions or organisations that would have fitted him for a range of high-ranking jobs, nationally and internationally. He chose instead to put his skills at the service of the Guptas and in fact prostrated himself at their feet and that of Jacob Zuma and to do whatever they required, much of this being of doubtful legality.

In saying that Molefe has various qualities, this is not to accept all the evaluations of what Molefe achieved for there are questions around whether or not his time at Eskom was a...