Liberia: LFA Championship Chase Continues

The race for the 2017 Liberia Football Association championship over the weekend continued with a series of exciting matches that witnessed the top four sides of the league sharing points.

Reigning champions Barrack Young Controllers were held to a goalless draw by Bushrod Island based Monrovia Club Breweries (MCB) at the Blue Field in the PHP community.

Having dropped to the fourth position on the league table following their 1-0 loss to LISCR FC, the Go Blue Boys through their skipper Van-Dave Harmon expressed confidence over his side's preparedness and was optimistic about a win in front of their home supporters, but MC Breweries did all they could to secure a point at the Blue Field to repeat the same result from the first leg.

Coach Cooper Sannah made six changes to his last team that faced LISCR in their defeat, with Prince Jertho, David Tweh, Yaya Bility and striker Mark Paye returning to the starting lineup.

BYC kept their normal style of play by creating goal chances, but could not hit the back of the net. One of the side's best opportunities came in the 75th minute when striker Paye's one-on-one right-foot effort hit the goalpost after Club Beer failed to clear the danger.

The opportunity came after Coach Sannah increased his team's attacking force by introducing skillful forwards Prince Saydee and Sam Jackson.

The result kept the champions in fourth position with 25 points out of 14 matches after they won seven, drew four and lost three with a game on hand against Nimba United, while Monrovia Club Breweries remained in third position with 26 points out of 15 matches.

In the other top clash on Sunday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, league leaders FC Fassel and undefeated LISCR FC settled to a one-all draw after the league leaders came from a goal down to force Coach Tapha Manneh's boys to the draw.

Coach Manneh's side took the lead in the 64th minute after forward Fallah Sheriff slotted home striker Prince Urey's assist in the lower right corner of the goalpost, but the Soccer Missionaries stood their ground to avoid their rivals securing another victory over them after Nuwo Johnson got the late equalizer in the added minutes of the second half.

A result from the match did not only dim the Soccer Missionaries' (FC Fassel) chance of extending their lead on top of the table, but also stunted LISCR's hope of maintain the second position on the league table.

LISCR might drop to third position if BYC or Nimba United secure a win when they battle each other in their outstanding match.

The league leaders are now five points ahead of LISCR FC with 32 points out of 14 matches, while LISCR remained in second position with 27 points out of 25 matches.

On Saturday, Coach Gabriel Johns' Keitrace FC continued their chase for the top spot with a comprehensive 2-0 triumph over traditional side, and Liberia's darling club Invincible Eleven (IE) to move on to fifth position with 25 points, having played 15 matches-seven behind league leaders.

IE on the other hand seem to be on their way to the second division as they maintain their bottom position on the league table since the start of the season.

It was a similar situation with IE's traditional rivals Mighty Barrolle at the North Star Stadium in Mount Barclay after they were defeated 2-0 by the Mountaineers of Nimba United.

The defeat for the Kayan Pepper Boys put them into the regulation zone- leveled on 11 points with ELWA United and LPRC Oilers, who moved above the regulation zone with negative-four (-4) goals above Mighty Barrolle that have a game on hand.