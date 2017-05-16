Liberia: Ellen Launches Zero Hunger Strategic Review Report

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is expected to launch the Liberia Zero Hunger Strategic Review Report today, Tuesday, 16 May at the Monrovia City Hall.

A joint Ministry of Agriculture and World Food Program or WFP release issued in Monrovia on Monday, 15 May says the Report to be launched today establishes the root causes of hunger in Liberia and sets a baseline for addressing the challenges and gaps in a holistic government-driven national response to food and nutrition security.

The Report is a result of nearly nine months of a government-led, transparent and consultative process involving all relevant stakeholders from civil society, private sector, government technical agencies and the United Nations Country Team in Liberia, the joint release adds.

It recalls that in September 2015 at the Special Summit of the United Nations in New York, President Sirleaf and other Heads of State and Government collectively agreed on the Sustainable Development Goal or SDG - 2 which manifests the prominence of food security and nutrition.

The SDG - 2 aims to end hunger, achieve food security and promote nutrition sensitive sustainable agriculture by 2030.

The Report is further expected to proffer a joint agreement and consensus on priority actions required by the government and partners to achieve zero hunger by 2030.

The Zero Hunger Strategic Review highlights the proposed Multi-sectoral Agriculture Project or MAP which aims to link agriculture, nutrition, and education through an integrated Home-Grown School Feeding or HGSF as a key priority action for achieving zero hunger in Liberia.

A proposed program on promoting HGSF which integrates agriculture, nutrition and education in Liberia [will] also be introduced and presented to development partners by President Sirleaf.

Members of the Legislature, political leaders, development partners, the diplomatic corps as well as the United Nations, civil society organizations and ordinary Liberians are expected to grace the occasion.

Earlier on on Friday, 12 May, a one-day national stakeholders' conference was held on to validate the Zero Hunger Strategic Report under the leadership of Prof. Amos Sawyer, the Lead Convener.