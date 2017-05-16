Liberia: Neufville Tipped for Boakai's Running Mate

As the search for a running mate for Vice President Joseph Boakai intensifies, a youth group from southeastern Liberia is urging the Unity Party standard bearer to pick Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Rufus Neufville.

The Progressive Youths for Boakai's Presidency in a letter presented to the Office of Vice President Boakai, request the Vice President to kindly consider their appeal to take Mr. Rufus Neufville as his running mate in the October elections.

Chairman Evan Tuku says their decision is based on the meaningful role Deputy Minister Neufville has played in the forward march of Liberia, having in two branches of government with vast experience in the political management of the state.

Neufville served as youth representative in the Transitional National Assembly of Liberia during the interim administration headed by the late Chairman Charles GyudeByrant.

Tuku argues that Neufville as the youngest lawmaker in the history of Liberia led the massive disarmament and reintegration of young people across the country and his hard work was even applauded by UNMIL besides serving in the Executive branch with distinction and integrity.

According to him, there is a need for the next Vice President of Liberia to have a full understanding of legislative politics, since the constitutional home of the Vice Presidency is the Liberian Legislature and Neufville with seven years in the House of Representatives will afford a Boakai Presidency to have a dependable deputy if elected in October.

Tuku notes that the Vice President is the symbolic head of the Senate and along with the Senate Pro-Tempore, coordinates affairs of the upper house, stressing that having an understanding of the Executive branch of government is an imperative, a quality best seen in Neufville. He assures Liberians that Neufville is capable of providing appropriate intellectual and administrative support to the next President of the Republic of Liberia.