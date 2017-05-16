Liberia: Tension Between Arcelormittal and Nimbaians?

Tension appears to be building between mineral mining company ArcelorMittal and Nimbaians, demonstrated in Senator Thomas Grupee's threat to initiate legal action against the company for allegedly fooling Nimba citizens.

The NewDawn's Nimba correspondent says Sen. Grupee recently claimed in the county that iron ore mining company ArcelorMittal allegedly fooled Nimbaians into signing what he claims to be "a Gatemen Agreement".

He accuses the company of not impacting the lives of Nimbaians, thus vowing not to allow ArcelorMittal to operate in the new mountain. Sen. Grupee accuses ArcelorMittal of fooling the people of Nimba that it would have paved roads in the county, but allegedly failed to do so.

He laments that ArcelorMittal's operation at a new mountain is not an agreement between the citizens of Nimba in general, but something coming from a few handful of citizens that he claims the company met.

Sen. Grupee expresses worry that the present operation of ArcelorMittal at a new mountain will create another health problem for the people in that part of the county. The Nimba Senator argues that the coming of Mittal Steel into the county has in no way helped to improve the living condition of Nimbaians, on grounds that it has failed to provide what was allegedly in the agreement it had with the people.

He insists that Nimbaians are yet to benefit from the pavement of the Ganta to Yekepa Road project which he says the company said it would have done. Sen. Grupee has expressed disappointment in the minerals agreement signed between ArcelorMittal and the Government of Liberia, specifically touching on the iron-ore that the Company is extracting from the county.

The Nimba lawmaker has vowed to drew his colleagues' attention at the Senate to the situation between Nimba and ArcelorMittal to seek means that will lead to visiting and reviewing the agreement signed with the company.

He says ArcelorMittal has not put things in place to control the health problem that they are about to create for the people of Nimba County including the road being used to transport the iron- ore toward the train.

When contacted,ArcelorMittal's Superintendent for Local Government Affair Mr. Ambrose Gbormie claimed that what ArcelorMittal is doing meets the concern of the Liberian Government.