Nigeria: NUJ, Chinese Association Sign Pact On Training, Information Exchange

Abuja — Last weekend, Nigeria Union of Journalist reviewed its cooperation with its Chinese counterpart - All China Journalists Association (ACJA), with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding in skills and knowledge exchange. The event, which held at the premises of Leadership newspapers, Abuja, brought together the management of NUJ leadership and a number of journalists from China.

While the NUJ's chairman, Abdulwaheed Odusile, signed on behalf of the body, ACJA was represented by the Editor, China News Service, Zhang Mingxin, and supported by the Press Attache, Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Huang Shuming.

In his remarks, Odusile noted that the earlier cooperation, which was initiated between 2000 and 2001, could not be sustained due to what he described as "teething problems encountered along the line. It is, therefore, a happy moment for me that I have this singular honour of superintending over this reawakening."

According to him, the renewal of bond followed an initiative taken by both unions, which culminated in signing the four-year renewable agreement.

While commending the Chinese delegation, Odusile pledged to reciprocate by visiting China next year with same members of NUJ.

Odusile added that the desire of both unions to come together was informed by the spirit of Global South cooperation, which has been adopted by the political leadership of both countries, adding, "The bilateral cooperation will, in addition, promote the development of our two unions as skills shared and knowledge acquired will be deployed to meet our development goals in research and training. It is also instructive to add that this cooperation will open up more channels of communications for both of us and help promote and strengthen integration."

For Mingxin, the agreement was based on the five pillars of Africa-China relation. One of the pillars was on the exchange of civilization between China and Africa.

According to him, "Last year, when President Muhammadu Buhari visited China, Chinese President expressed the need for both countries to strengthen corporation and exchanges in education, culture, media and youths. Both Nigeria and China are popular nations. So, it is necessary for their media and information industry to have cooperation and exchanges. This will become a new mechanism for the two sides."