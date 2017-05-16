Liberia: Hipco Star Takun J Petitioned to Contest for House of Representatives Seat

Monrovia — Liberian Hipco king Jonathan Koffa, commonly known as Takun J was petitioned on Saturday, May 13, 2017 by residents of electoral District #8 Montserrado County to contest the legislative seat of the district in the upcoming elections.

The petition ceremony which took place at the Slip Way football field brought together residents from various communities in the district.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Moses Acarous Gray of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Reading the petition statement on behalf of the youth of the District, Kate Hunder said Koffa has played an important role in unifying and motivating the youth of the district, something she said has impacted the lives of young people in the district.

"Jonathan Koffa is a motivation to many young people in and out of the district, especially his liberal role in our society has given us hope and courage through his music," she said.

Hunder also added that Koffa, as a prominent resident in the District, has contributed greatly educating young people.

Accepting the petition, Takun J thanked the residents of the district for confidence reposed in him to represent them at the House of Representatives.

He said for too long the district has suffered from leadership letdown, adding that under his leadership the living condition of people in the district will improve.

"You the grass rooters have suffered a lot from bad leadership over the years and you need a change in this District."

" As lawmaker of the District, I will lobby with my colleagues in the lower House to pass bills that will better the lives of the people of District#8," he noted.

He said District#8 which is in the heart of the city is still lacking proper sanitation facility, something he promised to improve, if elected as representative of the district.

"Our District is in the heart of the city, but yet still we do not have safe drinking water in our homes, we do not have a playground for our children, our teachers are under paid every year, while our lawmakers sit and do nothing, but talk the all the time," he said.

Also speaking at the petition ceremony, Marie Titus, a market woman in the District said the market women were fully in support of the musician's political ambition.

"We, the market women, have been neglected and rejected by our leaders we voted for in the past elections, leaving us in abject poverty."

"Therefore, we believe that Takun J is the only aspirant who can transform the district come October," she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberian entertainers, Abraham Kallon (D-Trance) said the entertainment industry will do all within its power to support the musical icon.

"We in the entertainment industry, especially the musical industry, are going through a lot of challenges and seeing our brother and friend vying for the representative seat is a boost for Liberian entertainment and we are going to help him achieve it," he said.

Kallon used the occasion to urge all Liberians to elect people into office based on what they can do to improve their living conditions.

"Musicians are politician because we help to preach the ills in society; so people should stop discouraging artists from contesting for political posts," he noted.