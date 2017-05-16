Liberia: Amb. Sulunteh Called an Impersonator

Liberia's former Ambassador to the US, Canada and Mexico, Jeremiah C. Sulunteh, has denied a report which emanated from Washington, D.C. over the weekend that he was impersonating his former position as ambassador.

A report, quoting a staff of the Liberian Embassy in the United States, said over the weekend that the former Ambassador was impersonating his previous post.

Since Ambassador Sulunteh resigned from his position a few months ago he has been named as running mate of the standard bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings.

Sulunteh referred to the impersonation claim as "an irresponsible campaign intended to besmear my hard-earned character, which should not be given the slightest attention."

"There is no iota of truth associated whatsoever to the story," Amb. Sulunteh said in a mobile phone interview, clarifying that he has absolutely no business to act in a capacity that he requested permission from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to leave in 2016 to pursue a new personal endeavor.

He said he had requested a meeting with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ambassadors Group through some colleagues at the Liberian Embassy in Washington, D.C., for which he personally sent out follow-up letters to said ambassadors.

"While our presence will intimidate our opponents, who would use every means to blackmail us ranging from campaign that we are Canadian citizens to impersonating an ambassador, we are unmoved by those surrogates, who are mere platitudes of deceit," the former Ambassador said in a letter to the ANC.

The ANC meanwhile said it has copies of the letters between Sulunteh and the ECOWAS Ambassadors Group as Liberia's former Ambassador.

On his alleged 'Canadian citizenship', which was reported on radio, the ANC second partisan made it clear that the opponents will soon brand the entire party as foreigners, even when it is clearly established that "we are Liberians."

Prior to his nomination as Ambassador to the United States, Sulunteh was a staunch member of the governing Unity Party. He resigned from the party and joined the ANC.

Although Sulunteh is a Canadian trained economist, the ANC said he is not a Canadian citizen.