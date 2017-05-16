Liberia: Samuel Kanyon Doe Foundation Donates to Orphans

SKD Foundation's Board Member, Mr. Dowaity: "We have demonstrated this virtue by bringing a few bags of rice to buttress the efforts of the founder of this orphanage."

The Samuel Kanyon Doe Foundation has donated various food items to orphans in the ELWA community, in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The donation formed part of the foundation's way of and also giving back to the community.

The items donated were bags of 25 kg rice and some none food items to the Rock of Divine Home near the SKD Sports Complex.

According to the foundation's Board Member, Shelton K. Dowaity, the donations were the foundation's way of identifying with the needs of the community, regardless of the residents' religious affiliations and political ideologies, and in commemoration of the birth anniversary of the late Liberian president.

Mr. Dowaity and his entourage donated the items on behalf of the late President Doe's daughter, Veronica Mamie Doe, chief executive officer of the foundation who resides in London, the United Kingdom.

Samuel K. Doe was born on May 6, 1950, in Tuzon, Grand Gedeh County. He was killed on September 9, 1990 in Monrovia at

the hands of a rebel faction belonging to Senator Prince Johnson.

I believe that if the former President were alive today, he would have done more of what we are doing here today," said Mr. Dowaity, adding that the donation was just the beginning of what the foundation hopes to do in the near future in building the legacy of the late President.

Samuel Oshaka Jaidah, chairman of the Board of the foundation promised that the donations will be a gradual process to impact the lives of orphans and make them feel proud and a part of the society.

Michael F. Weh, who received the items on behalf of Mother Fartu K. Smith, CEO of the orphanage, appreciated the SKD Foundation for being the first ever to donate items to the orphans.