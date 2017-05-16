Liberia: Rochas Foundation College for Africa Admits Eight Liberian Students

Liberia's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Al-Hassan Conteh, has commended the Governor of the State of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, for his selfless contribution towards humanity.

Ambassador Conteh, during a courtesy visit to Imo recently, congratulated Governor Okorocha on behalf of the Government and people of the Liberia, for his free education program which targets less-privileged students from other African countries.

According to a release from the Liberian Embassy in Nigeria, Governor Okorocha runs a chain of schools named the Rochas Foundation Colleges, in 11 of Nigeria's 36 states.

The Rochas Foundation is a non-government, non-profit and non-political organization incorporated on the February 24, 1998, with a firm commitment to the work of charity. It aims to "build a credible future for Africans and the world at large by ensuring that every child has access to free and qualitative education."

A view of the Rochas College nearing completion in Owerri State, Nigeria.

Ambassador Conteh expressed gratitude to the Imo State Governor for including eight Liberian students in his free education program. The Liberian scholars will be joining hundreds more from other African countries for the new academic year which begins in September.

The Rochas Foundation College for Africa-Owerri giving admissions to students from 10 African countries for the coming academic year, to be later expanded to students from all 54 African nations.

With over 80% of its construction completed, the Rochas Foundation College Owerri is one of eleven educational facilities across Nigeria through which Governor Okorocha provides free secondary education for less-privileged children and orphans. Rochas Foundation Colleges are also located in Oyo, Kano, Plateau, Bauchi, Zaria, Yola, Sokoto, Enugu and Imo States.

During a tour of the new Rochas facilities in Owerri, Ambassador Conteh thanked Governor Okorocha for investing in the education of under-privileged children.

Identifying poverty as Africa's common enemy, Governor Okorocha said he decided to put his resources into education, knowing that poverty in Africa "is our common enemy. Those students from outside Nigeria will return to their respective countries after their academic journeys."

He disclosed that 75% of the beneficiaries are orphans.

Officers of the Abuja Mission who accompanied Ambassador Conteh to the residence of Governor Okorocha included Chief Cliff Nzeruem, Protocol Attaché of the Liberian Embassy; Mr. Nat Bayjay, the Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs; Mr. Daniel Rogers, the First Secretary/Consul; and Mr. Tunde J. Spencer, Political Counselor.