16 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lifeless Body of a Victim Left in Pool of Blood, As Robbers Get Away With Cell Phone

A court in Zimbabwe has reportedly sentenced two men to 25 years in jail after they stoned to death a man who was on his way to an all-night church service.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, the two robbers were convicted of "murder with actual intent".

Letron Dube, 39, was walking along Hyde Park road on his way to church in Pumula on April 9 when Firtune Busani Mthunzi, 27, and Capson Nyathi, 30 approached him.

They demanded money before hitting him with stones on the head.

They then fled the scene with his cell phone, leaving his body lying in a pool of blood.

Dube's body was discovered by a passerby the following morning and the matter was reported to the police.

Such incidences were not unheard of in the southern African country. In January, a security guard at the Seventh Day Adventist church-run Pelandaba primary school died after he was "savagely attacked by four armed robbers during a raid in which two laptops and cash amounting to $200 were stolen".

The guard died on admission to hospital.

