Photo: CIO East Africa

The Conference is set to highlight the applications of drones and the regulations governing the use of this technology across various sectors such as construction, transportation, mining, agriculture, energy and emergency services.

Officially supported by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, the Drones East Africa Conference will take place from 20-21 June 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Per a press statement on the event's official website, it is set to highlight the applications of drones and the regulations governing the use of this technology across various sectors such as construction, transportation, mining, agriculture, energy and emergency services.

"Given the potential of UAVs, civil aviation authorities of Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, have been taking huge steps towards releasing drone regulations in East Africa. This 2-day event was developed to provide updates on these regulations, identify innovations in drones technologies and provide an in-depth understanding of the various applications of these machines in order to help companies kick-start their drone operations," the statement added.

"No matter what role you play in the drone industry, this event is a one stop shop for you to gain insights on this innovative technology and how it will be shaping the future. This conference will bring together some of the key stakeholders in the drones industry to discuss the upcoming opportunities for this technology in the region," it continued.

Some of the speakers for the event include:

Robert Mwesigwa Nviiri, Executive Director of Social Security, Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency

Maria Stefanopoulos, Production Manager, ABC News

Patrick Sherman, Founder, Roswell Flight Test Crew

Claver Bazatoha, Director of Flight Safety Standards, Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority

Redemptus P. Bugomola, Director Safety Regulation, Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority

Dieudonné Harahagazwe, Senior Scientist, International Potato Center (CIP)

Richard Ruhesi , Director of Air Navigation, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority

Bernard Justus Muhwezi, Manager, Geo-Information Services, Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS)

Adam, Co-Founder, WeRobotics

Walter Okol, Marketing Manager, Equator Seeds Limited

Arnold Bett, Electronics Engineer - Senior Technologist, University of Nairobi