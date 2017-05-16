Ghana: Pusiga District Chief Executive Nominee Gets 100 Per Cent Endorsement

press release

Mr Zubeiru Abdulai, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nominee for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Pusiga District, has been endorsed with an overwhelming 100 per cent "yes" vote.

Mr Abdulai has since been sworn into office as DCE for the Pusiga District.

Mr Rockson Bukari, in a short address at the swearing-in, expressed gratitude to the Assemblymen and government appointees for reposing confidence in the president's nominee and appealed all to support the new DCE for the development and advancement of the District.

In a statement, Mr Abdulai, first New Patriotic Party (NPP) DCE since the creation of the Pusiga District in 2012, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity given him to contribute his quota towards the agenda of creating prosperity and equal opportunities for all Ghanaians.

Mr Abdulai assured the august house of his commitment and dedication to duty, and promised to continue the good works of his predecessor in the areas of improving the general socio-economic development of the District and to ensure that the president's flagship policies of 'One District One Factory', 'Planting for Food and Jobs', 'Fertilizer subsidies', 'Free Senior High School programme' and 'One Village One Dam' were implemented in the District to reduce the seasonal migration of the youth to the southern part of the country for non-existing jobs.

He urged members of the Assembly as well as citizens of the District to support the new agenda of development and to sustain the development, and peace enjoyed over the years.

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)