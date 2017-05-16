16 May 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lack of Funding Stalls D. Tweh Erosion Project

The Chairman of the Steering Committee on Sea Erosion in the Municipal Borough of New Kru Town, James Tuma, says the D. Tweh High School "Stop Erosion Project" is at a standstill due to lack of funding.

Tuma said the first US$100,000 that was provided by the government for the commencement of the project has been depleted.

In an interview with Liberia News Agency over the weekend in the Borough of New Kru Town, Tuma said it is regrettable to note that all efforts made by his committee to authorities at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to make fund available proved futile.

He said currently the US$500,000 which was allotted by government to undertake the project is yet to be transferred to the Borough Sea Erosion Committee for reasons the Ministry has not explained.

Tuma is mean while appealing to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to prevail on the Ministries of Finance and Land, Mines, and Energy to make funding available for the completion of the project.

