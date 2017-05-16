Liberia: Bassa Women Honored Ellen

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been honored and recognized by the women of Grand Bassa County for her outstanding leadership role played in lifting and promoting women's rights and sustaining the peace during the last eleven years.

"Madam President, we have come to say thank you especially for the women of Grand Bassa County and Liberia. You have lifted women and today, we are respected by our male colleagues," Mother Martha Karnga, spokesperson for the women said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the honor was bestowed and recognition acknowledged during a Special Dinner held at the Fair Ground in Buchanan City on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

The women of Grand Bassa County gowned and certificated the Liberian leader for her support to women at all levels.

Mother Karnga said the women of Liberia are particularly grateful to President Sirleaf and therefore decided to recognize the incredible and remarkable leadership role played in standing for women in Liberia. "We thank you Madam President - for your services and good leadership to our country. The women of Liberia will not forget about you even after your presidency," she said.

Mrs. Karnga said the women of Grand Bassa County appreciate President Sirleaf for standing firmly behind and championing women's cause in Liberia and the sub-region. She said today women are paramount chiefs, clan chiefs, commissioners, superintendents, and ministers.

Recounting President Sirleaf's contribution, Mother Karnga said the women of Liberia took several affirmative actions through her leadership to advocate for women's participation in the governance process of Liberia, something she said, brought pride to Liberian women.

Presenting the certificate on behalf of the women of Liberia, Mrs. Karnga extolled President Sirleaf for her courage and great leadership in lifting women in Liberia, adding: "God will bless you Madam President."

Earlier, the Bassa Youth Caucus, Muslim Women, Governor Council, National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Grand Bassa County expressed profound thanks and appreciation to President Sirleaf for her incredible leadership and contribution toward the development agenda of Liberia,.

They furthered that she continues to lead with distinction, noting: "Your leadership brought recognition to women."

In response, the Liberian Chief Executive expressed appreciation to the women and all who turned out in huge numbers to form part of the program. "Let me express thanks to all of you tonight; special appreciation goes to the Grand Bassa County legislative caucus, our chiefs and elders, and the Bassa people for standing by this government," she stressed.

The Liberian leader said peace is the foundation of anything we do, and thanked the people for the level of progress made.

She said although there is more to be done, building on the foundation that has been laid will be imperative. She reminded the people of Grand Bassa County that despite the few months left, she will continue to work and be strong on the last mile and more aggressive in terms of development.

Meanwhile, a monument built in honor of President Sirleaf amid her support to education was unveiled on the main campus of the Grand Bassa County Community College.

Performing the ceremony, Grand Bassa County legislative caucus chairperson Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence accompanied by the college president commended the Liberian leader for giving Grand Bassa County the first Community College; adding, "You have done exceptionally well, Madam President."

Responding, President Sirleaf said she was lack of words because, according to her, she was stunned at what has happened on the campus, stressing, "I'm honored, especially coming from the first community college."

The Liberian leader said she was glad that the college is beginning to expand. "We would like to see the college like any other college in the world," she emphasized.