Liberia: PUL Award Committee Vets Over 50 Entries

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) 2017 Awards Committee has announced the immediate commencement of the vetting of over 50 entries submitted in various categories.

The categories include journalist of the year, best newspaper, best radio and television stations, among others, according to a PUL release.

For individual awards, all categories were applied for except for that of Columnist of the Year, while media institutions have sent in their entries for the institutional awards.

The winners of individual awards are being decided only by media institutions.

The Committee which was mandated April 12 to spearhead the vetting of entries for the 2017 PUL Awards said it is grateful to media institutions that have granted space and time that enabled the publication of the awards.

The committee pledged its unwavering commitment to ensuring that winners of awards actually merit the laurels.

Deadline for the submission of entries was Friday, May 5, 2017.