Liberia: Aspirant Upbeat of Winning Presidency

As the October 10, 2017 legislative and presidential elections draw near, political parties and independent candidates are doing everything possible to win the hearts of voters.

One of such party is the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) whose Standard Bearer, Dr. Jeremiah Whapoe, is upbeat about winning the presidency.

Dr. Whapoe said unlike other political parties, VOLT is reaching out to Liberians especially those in the hard to reach areas where he claimed his party is well received.

He said his party focuses on the emancipation of Liberians from poverty to prosperity through agricultural activities, adding "we want to take our people from poverty through mechanized and cooperative farming."

The VOLT flag bearer said because of this, many Liberians especially the farmers are trooping to his party on a daily basis.

He said the so-called big political parties are only concerned about managing Liberia the same old way which has done nothing for the people, saying "these people are not interested in what the people want... they are not talking about agriculture... only our party talks and thinks about agriculture because we know that through it, our people will be set freed from the curse of poverty."

Dr. Whapoe said his party can boast of 890,000 registered voters, who have decided to support him because of the party's policy.

Asked how the party got this figure, Dr. Whapoe said through a research that was conducted on the policies of all political parties.

He said the policies of political parties were presented to the people and 890,000 of them said they support VOLT policy which prioritizes agriculture.

These people, he said, have decided to support VOLT come October 10, 2017, adding "they know we have the best platform to redeem Liberia."

He attributed the number of deaths in Liberia to extreme poverty, claiming that the number of funeral homes have increased because it is now a booming market considering the huge death rate.

This, he said, is unacceptable and all must be done to reduce the death rate in Liberia.

Dr. Whapoe indicated that Liberia cannot boast of being an independent country when it depends on other countries to feed it.

He believes the time has come for Liberia to feed itself and only VOLT can provide such opportunity.