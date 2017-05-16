Nigeria: Akwa-Ibom Speaker Seeks Media Synergy for Devt Agenda

Uyo--SPEAKER of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke, has stressed the importance of stepping up the synergy between legislators and media practitioners towards achieving the sustainable development agenda of the state government.

Luke stated this yesterday, while declaring open a-3day retreat and capacity building workshop organised by Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for the Assembly correspondents.

He said: "Reporting the legislature effectively on the ground that all over the world where democracy is practised, the legislature represents the voice of the masses. The masses, most of who cannot reach the legislature directly, depend on the media to gauge our progress.

"We can achieve more if we have a media community which understands better the workings of the legislature and the task of an interpretative reporter within a legislature. We happen to be in an era in Akwa Ibom history where sustainable development is the core of government concentration."

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh while commending the state legislature for organising the workshop reminded media practitioners in the state that they have major role to play in projecting agenda of state government to attract investors into the state.

"Every sector especially the media has a major role to play in attracting private investors into the state, thereby helping it become a more vibrant economy that will be less dependent on government," he said.

In his opening remark earlier the Deputy House Leader and Chairman House Committee on Information, Ime Okon said it was the expectation of the House that participants would be better informed, educated, and equipped to report the legislature at the end of the training.