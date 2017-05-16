16 May 2017

Burkina Faso: Trial of Burkina Faso's Ex-Leader Blaise Compaore Adjourned

Photo: L'Observateur Paalga
Former Burkinabé president Blaise Compaoré.

The closely-watched and long-delayed trial of Blaise Compaore, Burkina Faso's former president, and members of his cabinet has been adjourned for a month after his lawyers claimed that he would not receive a fair hearing.

Compaore, who fled to neighbouring Ivory Coast during a popular revolt in 2014 against his attempts to change the constitution and extend his 27-year-rule, is being tried in absentia.

Along with 34 ex-government ministers, Compaore faces assassination charges for allegedly authorising the use of force against unarmed protesters during the uprising that toppled him, killing at least 24 people.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque, reporting from outside the court in the country's capital, Ouagadougou, said that defence lawyers had launched an appeal questioning the format of the trial.

