South Africa: KZN Teacher's Body Found in Storm Water Drain

The body of a teacher who was swept away by flash floods on Sunday, was found in a storm water drain next to the R603 in Illovo, on Tuesday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Vincent Sbusiso Mcube, 48, was a teacher at Ntabasibahle High School in Qhudeni.

"The deceased went missing following torrential rains that swept through the province of KwaZulu-Natal over the past four days, causing sporadic incidents of damage in various parts of the province," KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department spokesperson Lennox Mabas said on Tuesday.

Mabaso said Mcube's car was recovered on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics and the South African Police Service's search and rescue team had arrived on the scene at approximately 12:00.

A member of the community had spotted the body.

Meiring said the man was lying face down in the drain.

Search and rescue technicians used rope rescue equipment and pulled the body to the surface, Meiring said.

He had been dead for some time.

