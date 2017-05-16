South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula On Passing of Mr Mandla Hlatshwayo

press release

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula has learnt with shock and sadness about the passing of Mr Mandla Hlatshwayo, who was brutally killed in an armed robbery in the early hours of the 14th May 2017.

"It is sad that we are losing role models in Society, when our country so desperately needs them to inspire our youth." Minister Fikile Mbalula said.

Minister Fikile Mbalula is highly concerned about the number of guns that are circulating in South Africa. The Minister plans to speed processes of the The Firearms Control Act which provides the legal framework for the registration and control of firearms. Minister Fikile Mbalula will push for the Bill to control the impact of firearms as well as the limitation of firearms licences in our society.

"We need the reduction of firearms in circulation and the non-proliferation of both legal and illegal firearms." Minister Fikile Mbalula said.

Minister Fikile Mbalula assures all South Africans that the South African Police will do everything in their power to get the killers of Mandla Hlatshwayo.

Minister Fikile Mbalula would like to send his condolences to the listeners of Jozi FM, the supporters of Mandla Hlatshwayo, his colleagues, friends and Family.

Issued by: South African Police Service