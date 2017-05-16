16 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Young Victim Breaks Her Silence

The case of a young rape victim was finally heard yesterday in the Empangeni Regional Court.

The victim could no longer keep the traumatic ordeal to herself and decided to tell her aunt about the whole incident that had transpired in 2015. On 16 December 2015, the 8-year-old girl was at home watching television at Matshana area, Empangeni when her uncle raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The victim reported the matter to her aunt in January 2016 who took the victim to Empangeni police station to lay a charge of rape. The docket was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. The FCS Unit commenced their investigation and the 23-year-old accused was arrested. After the hearing on 15 May 2017 in the Empangeni Regional Court, the uncle was found guilty and was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa has reiterated the need to combat violence against women and children. "The courage that the victim's aunt has shown in standing for the relative and the good work by the Empangeni FCS unit is commendable. The community members and police should unite to have a safer community for our vulnerable women and children," he said.

