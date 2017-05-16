South Africa: Co-Accused Killed in Quarrel Over Stolen Cellphone

press release

Mlindeli Khathi (19), Nkosingiphile Sokhulu (19) and Sphiwe Sokhulu (24) appeared in the Umzinto Magistrates' Court on Monday, 15 May on a charge of robbery. Khathi also appeared on a second charge of murder. All three accused have been remanded back into police custody until 7 June for a bail application hearing.

It is alleged that an 18-year-old learner was on his way to school on Thursday, 11 May at 06:00 when he was threatened with an Okapi knife and robbed of his school bag and his cellphone by four men in the Esperanza area near Malangeni.

The Umzinto SAPS responded to a report of someone who had been stabbed and killed in the vicinity of the Umzinto clinic and the entrance to the NPA informal settlement on Saturday, 13 May at about 02:00. The deceased was identified as Sifiso Dlamini (22) and the body was removed to the Park Rynie State mortuary for a post mortem investigation. A case of murder was registered for investigation by the Umzinto SAPS.

When the learner arrived at the Umzinto police station later on Saturday to report that he had been robbed, he found Khathi and the two Sokhulu brothers at the police station and pointed them out to police as the men who had robbed him. Investigations led to the recovery of an Okapi knife, a school bag and cellphone being recovered by police. It is alleged that after the robbery, Sifiso Dlamini wanted the cellphone to be sold so that they could get money, however, Mlindeli Khathi wanted to keep it for himself. They fought and Khathi stabbed Dlamini with the Okapi knife which will be subjected to forensic tests. Both the murder and the robbery cases are being investigated by Umzinto Detective Service.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa was pleased with the arrest of the suspect and the recovery and he conveyed his thanks and appreciation to the members involved.