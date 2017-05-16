Ghana: EPF Educational Empowerment Initiative Gives Menstrual Pad to Needy Girls

EPF Educational Empowerment Initiative has presented menstrual pads to girls in their adolescent age at the Old Tafo SDA Junior High School.

Presenting the items, Ms. Winifred Kyei Selby, President of the Initiative, founded in 2010 in Ghana to reduce barriers to the education of children in Ghana, explained that the EPF Menstrual Pad Project delivers innovative health education, menstrual hygiene management, and distribution of menstrual pads to needy girls in the most deprived districts.

She said the objective was to help curb the high rates of menstruation-related absenteeism among school girls in their puberty ages.

She revealed that the initiative focuses specifically on three points of intervention with their Happy Feet Initiative; Menstrual Pads for Dignity Initiative; and Girls' Scholarship programme.

She stated that the vision and mission of the EPF is to create the enabling environment for young people, especially girls from deprived communities, to leverage their education into viable opportunities.

She disclosed that the EPF Educational Empowerment Initiative empowers young people to have access to education without any restrictions, as women play a key role in society.

She entreated the girls to take their studies serious, and expressed the hope that through determination, they can attain their dream of becoming responsible women in society.