Ghana: I Will Collaborate With the Police to Fight Crime - Owusu Ambrose

Assin Darmang — Mr. Derrick Owusu Ambrose, the newly confirmed District Chief Executive DCE for the Assin South District says he will collaborate with the police to fight against all forms of crime in the district.

This, he said would ensure that law and order was maintained in the district to militate against the recent fraudulent activities that has reared its head in the area.

The District Chief Executive gave the assurance in an exclusive interview with the Chronicle shortly after he was overwhelmingly endorsed by members of his Assembly.

He said law enforcement was crucial to national development and therefore pledged to work hand in hand with the security and the opinion leaders in the town to ensure orderliness at all time.

Touching on education, Mr. Ambrose assured that he would do everything possible in his capacity as the new DCE for the area to promote education among his constituents.

According to him, he has plains to institute educational scholarship in the district that will provide support to brilliant but needy students to progress in climbing the academic ladder.

He bemoaned how farmers in his district struggled all the time to access agricultural inputs such as fertilizers from the central government.

He, therefore, gave an assurance that he would make sure to have Cocobod establish an office in the district to serve the needs of the constituents who are largely farmers.

Mr. Derrick Owusu Ambrose was massive endorsement by his constituents to become the District Chief Executive for the Assin South District.

He pulled 36 votes out of 36 votes cast, representing one hundred percent.