Ghana: KEEA Will Be Clean Under Me - New MCE Pledges.

Cape Coast. — Nana Appiah-Korang, the newly confirmed Municipal Chief Executive of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality in the central region has observed that there is massive indiscipline regarding sanitation issues in the municipality.

According to him, insanitary conditions such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse, throwing of waste and defecating along the beaches are some of the factors militating against the cleanliness of the municipality.

Speaking to the Chronicle in an exclusive interview, Nana Appiah-Korang vowed to join forces with the appropriate authorities and agencies to fight the menace hands down during his tenure of office.

This, he said, would go a long way to ensure that improper sanitation related diseases such as malaria, cholera and diarrhoea were prevented in the municipality to help the constituents to live a better live.

'A day after I was sworn into office, I went to Komenda with my municipal Coordinating Director and the sanitation officer to draw up a plan to get rid of heaps of filth around the town and this is an immediate step that I have taken'. He pointed out.

He said his greatest wish was to wage a strong fight against poor sanitation in the municipality so that the Komenda- Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality would become the cleanest municipality in the whole country.

As part of efforts to realise this goal, he said more youth in the municipality would be employed by the Youth Employment Agency in the sanitation field when the window is opened to complement the efforts of the sanitary inspectors in the municipality to help curb the threat.

Nana Appiah-Korang noted that even though there were some by-laws of the Assembly concerning sanitation, they were relaxed and flexible and people therefore take undue advantage of them.

He stressed that all the Assembly by-laws would be strengthened under his tenure of office to ensure that offenders of the law regarding sanitations were severely dealt without any fear or favour.

Nana Appiah-Korang, last Monday, received a record of 100% endorsement from the Assembly members of the KEEA Municipal Assembly to become the Municipal Chief Executive.

It will be recalled that since the inception of the fourth republican constitution, no nominee has ever received hundred percent confirmation or endorsement at the KEEA Assemblies.

His confirmation followed his nomination to the position by the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.