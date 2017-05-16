Ghana: I'll Not Discriminate Against Any Ghanaian - Nana

Ho — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassured Ghanaians of his total commitment to promoting development across the country without any form of discrimination.

In view of this, he called on the citizenry to support his government to enable it to succeed in transforming the socio-economic fortunes and make Ghana a prosperous country.

He said: "Ghana is a rich country where there are more opportunities for the youth to develop. Therefore, there is the need to put aside tribalism and forge ahead in unity."

Holding that Ghana has a huge heritage, the President said the country finds itself in its present difficulties because of the past, thus, admonishing Ghanaians to forget about the past and forge ahead.

Sounding hopeful, he said Ghana would be a beacon of hope and a reference in ten years' time.

Addressing the Ho Fiave congregation of the Global Evangelical Church as part of his two-day working visit in the Volta Region, President Akufo-Addo said his government's 'one district, one factory' policy would be fully implemented.

Besides, he said the 'planting for food and jobs' would be implemented, and for him, these two principal projects will transform the country. Consequently, he called for support and cooperation to help change the country to an appreciable level.

Nana Addo maintained that the free Senior High school education would start this year to reduce the financial burden that parents go through in catering for their wards' education.

He said: "Every Ghanaian child of school-going age will enjoy free basic and second-cycle education under this New Patriotic Party government."

Touching on health, Nana Akufo-Addo said his government had taken notice of the profound financial challenges the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) had been confronted with over the years.

In the light of this, he said the necessary steps to address the problems facing the effective implementation of the Scheme to make it more viable to the beneficiaries are being tackled head on.

On this note, the President thanked the chiefs and people of the Volta Region for the support given him, which culminated in his victory, stressing that the campaign promises made to Ghanaians to bring the needed development to the people would be delivered.

"I will deliver my promises and my assurance to you is that I won't fail Ghanaians," President Akufo-Addo said.

The Synod Clerk of the Global Evangelical Church, Reverend Raphael Mark Ati, in a sermon commended the President for the visit and urged the people to cherish truth at all times. He preached that peace and unity are vital in the development of the nation.

To this end, he assured the President that the church would continue to pray for the Presidency to ensure that the government succeeds.

Reverend Ati led the congregation in prayer for the President, the Vice President, the Chief Justice, Members of Parliament, Ministers of State and all Ghanaians to be guided by the Spirit of God to enable them work hard to meet the development aspirations of the nation.

The President's tour of the Region saw him being hosted by the Ho Technical University, where he assured the school of more infrastructure.

He said he would improve on the development former President John Agyekum Kufuor started at the school that saw it transform significantly.

The President noted that technical education was so crucial to the development of the country and promised that government would play its role in lifting the image of technical education to an enviable level that would be at the center of industrialization.

Nana Akufo-Addo said: "Ghana cannot continue producing raw materials. We have to develop to become an industrial nation where we will be in the position to transform the raw materials into finished products to turn the economic fortunes of our nation."

The Vice Chancellor of the Ho Technical University, Professor Emmanuel Sakyi noted that, the President's visit to the university should be seen as divine, explaining that the first time that former President Kufuor visited the then Ho Polytechnic, the school saw unprecedented infrastructural development.

He said that former President Kufuor and the NPP would remain in the records of the institution and appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to help complete some projects that had been abandoned for the past ten years.

"Do this for us and the NPP shall remain on our lips," he assured the President.

Among the entourage of President Nana Addo were the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Asensu Okyere, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Mr. John Peter Amewu.

The rest were the Volta Regional Minster, Dr. Archibald Letsa, a Member of the Counsel of State, Mr. Albert Nyonyo and the Volta Regional Patron of the NPP, Mr. Castro Mediale, as well as a former Deputy Minister for the Volta Region, Mr. Joseph Kweku Nayan.