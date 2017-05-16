16 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Amansie West Confirms President's Nominee

By Sebastian R. Freiku

Manso-Nkwanta — The Amansie West District Assembly has approved the appointment of Mr William Bediako Asante as District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie West at an emergency meeting of the assembly at Manso-Nkwanta on Tuesday.

Out of the entire 77 assembly members, comprising 53 elected members and 24 government appointees, the nominee polled 63 votes against 14.

In his acceptance speech, Mr William Bediako Asante thanked President Akufo-Addo and the assembly members for the confidence reposed in him, and pledged to work tirelessly with the members for the rapid development of the district.

He mentioned education and improvement of the road network in the area as his vision.

Present at the meeting were the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Sam Pyne, a representative of the Omanhene of Manso Nkwanta Traditional Area, Nana Bi-Kusi Appiah, and Messrs. Joseph Albert Quarm and Yaw Addo Frimpong, Members of Parliament for Manso-Nkwanta and Manso Adubia respectively.

Ghana

