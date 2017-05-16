16 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Nana Addo Must Seek God

By Naabenyin Joojo Amissah

Cape Coast — The head pastor of House of Faith Ministries Church in Cape Coast, Rev. Samuel Kwame Antwi has admonished the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to seek God's counseling in all his endeavours in order to have God's glory and favour on him manifested.

According to Rev. Kwame Antwi, the massive votes Nana Addo received in the 2016 elections were divinely orchestrated by God to have his vision for the country fulfilled adding that the president must therefore make divine counseling a priority.

Rev. Antwi made this revelation in an exclusive interview with the Chronicle in Cape Coast during the launch of his book titled "Ghana a country after God's own heart. From the Johns to the new era. Biblical meaning".

He said, the historic situation whereby four Johns, namely; Mrsrs Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kuffour, John Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama all ruled consecutively in the fourth republic had biblical connotations buttressing this point with the book of John in the Bible.

According to him, God carefully selected the four Johns' to rule in order to have his (God's) vision for the country realised because they represented the four books of John.

"Our current president touted himself as David. If you read the Bible, David is a king and our current president is called Nana which means a King". He revealed.

He continued; "he is therefore the David of our time and anytime David ruled, the Israelites were drawn closer to God".

He mentioned that Ghana therefore stood the chance of experiencing God's favour and blessing should the president believed the scriptures and followed God's directions.

He cautioned that the president must tolerate other religious faiths, views and divergent opinions devoid of victimisation and vindictiveness.

He implored Ghanaians to unite and give their maximum support to the government and also pray for the president to take Ghana to the promised land of prosperity.

