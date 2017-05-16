Ghana: 358 Graduate From St. Monica's College of Education

A total of 358 students have graduated from St. Monica's College of Education, Mrs. Christina Sobotie, Principal of the College, announced at the 9th Graduation ceremony of the institute.

She said students who passed in all subjects increased from 80.8 to 90.6 in 2016, indicating an appreciable improvement performance over that of the previous year.

According to her, the results further indicated that out of the 358 that satisfy graduation requirements, one (0.3%) recorded First Class, 50 (14%) had Second Class Upper, 158 (44.1%) had Second Class Lower, (135.7%) had Third Class, and 14 (3.9%) had Pass.

She revealed that the teaching staff of the College stands at 35, comprising 16 females and 19 males, and complemented by 46 members of non-teaching staff, adding that the College is currently heavily under-staffed, as some members have retired, while others are gone on transfer, with some having passed on without replacements.

The situation, she said, had resulted in increased pressure on the existing staff, in their quest to improve quality education delivery, for which management has initiated the necessary processes to acquire financial clearance for the recruitment of additional qualified staff.

She stated that the College continues to focus on its core mandate of offering quality teaching education to her students, and that it is committed to the attainment of higher standards in teaching and learning, and was, therefore, pursuing policies and initiatives that would ensure that their students maintain excellence in their academic work and become more responsible and competent in their profession.

According to her, the College also continues to make modest strides and huge investments in improving physical infrastructure for both academic and administrative activities. This, she said, is to fulfill its vision of becoming one of the best Colleges of Education in Ghana, as it can now boast of the provision of sustainable water supply, four-storey 16-unit lecture hall project steadily on-going, while the 2015/16 Students Representative Council (SRC) project procured a set of 400 lecture hall furniture to augment the 200 and 450 pieces presented earlier by the 2013 and 2014 year groups respectively.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben Smith, Anglican Bishop of Asante Mampong, challenged the graduants to develop their potentials through determination and hard work, attitudes and self-motivation, which is derived from vocational and non-vocation, formal and non-formal.

He noted that ability and determination is what a person can do through motivation, in creating an enabling environment, good wages and salaries and recognition of a person's efforts.

The Anglican Bishop reminded them to aim for, not only the certificate, but prepare for life through education.