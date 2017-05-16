Gambia: UK Charity Gives to Social Welfare

Leg For Africa, a charity organization based in the United Kingdom recently donated a 40 foot-container loaded with rehabilitation materials for persons with disability.

The UK-charity in recent years is committed to collaborating with the department of social welfare in addressing some of the challenges confronting the institution by providing mobility aid among of other useful devices.

Receiving the items, Fanta Bai Secka, the Director at the Department of Social Welfare, expressed her department's appreciation for the gesture, which she said, is geared toward complementing governments efforts in ensuring that persons with disability have access to mobility aid to ease their movements and promote all inclusiveness.

She noted that disability issues are life-time management and as such investment towards the welfare of disabled person is of paramount importance to her department.

She observed that disability is on the increase in The Gambia, mainly due to non-communicable diseases and road accidents, thus calling on all disabled persons, disabled organizations to collaborate with The Gambia Federation for Person with Disability for effective coordination and implementations of policy programme of activities.

She also urged parents of children with disability to ensure that efforts are made to send their children to school.

She thanked the UK charity for their support to the Department of Social Welfare, which she described, as timely.