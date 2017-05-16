16 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: UK Charity Gives to Social Welfare

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Momodou Faal

Leg For Africa, a charity organization based in the United Kingdom recently donated a 40 foot-container loaded with rehabilitation materials for persons with disability.

The UK-charity in recent years is committed to collaborating with the department of social welfare in addressing some of the challenges confronting the institution by providing mobility aid among of other useful devices.

Receiving the items, Fanta Bai Secka, the Director at the Department of Social Welfare, expressed her department's appreciation for the gesture, which she said, is geared toward complementing governments efforts in ensuring that persons with disability have access to mobility aid to ease their movements and promote all inclusiveness.

She noted that disability issues are life-time management and as such investment towards the welfare of disabled person is of paramount importance to her department.

She observed that disability is on the increase in The Gambia, mainly due to non-communicable diseases and road accidents, thus calling on all disabled persons, disabled organizations to collaborate with The Gambia Federation for Person with Disability for effective coordination and implementations of policy programme of activities.

She also urged parents of children with disability to ensure that efforts are made to send their children to school.

She thanked the UK charity for their support to the Department of Social Welfare, which she described, as timely.

Gambia

Bac Strategy, Implementation Development Plan Document Validated

This year's strategy and implementation development plan document of the Brikama Area Council (BAC), was recently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.