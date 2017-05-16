Gambia: Bundung Police Station, Serekunda General Hospital Boosted

Star GSM in collaboration with UK Enterprise and Firm 4Life, a UK-based charity recently donated over D70, 000 worth of furniture, and office equipment to Bundung Police Station. The donors also extended similar magnanimity in the form of hospital items to the Serekunda General Hospital.

Presenting the items, Lamin Kabba, the Managing Director of Star GSM Communications, said the move is to complement governments efforts in ensuring quality health service in the country.

"This is our small token in contributing to nation building as bona-fide citizens of the country, together with our good friend from the United Kingdom, Lloyo Clewer, who is the CEO of Farm 4Life".

Kabba informed that they also donated blind and educational items to GOVI in Kanifing, saying with their new counterpart from UK, they have a booming expectations for Gambians.

For his part, Lloyo Clewer, the CEO Farm 4Life, a UK-based charity, expressed delight with the warm welcome accorded to him by both the Police at Bundung and at Jammeh Foundation for Peace.

According to him, his charity is all about planting positive seeds and that the donation of medical items is a show of compassion for people of this country.

Receiving the items, on behalf of the hospital management, Ivan Corker, the hospital administrator, thanked Star GSM Communications and their friends from the UK for the gesture.

The items donated, he went on, would significantly ease the some of the problems at the hospital, saying the hospital management, wholeheartedly welcome the gesture.

Coker promised that the items would be put into good use, acknowledging that the move is part of complementing government's efforts in ensuring better health service delivery in the country.

He informed the donors that the hospital has a catchment population of about 1/3 of the population of The Gambia, alsomost of the private, public and non-governmental organization health facilities within Kombos and Kanifing Municipality.

"So we have a wide catchment area and we hope this items donated would serve us immensely in order for us to deliver better service to our patience," Coker added.

He hailed their donors especially those from UK for their magnanimity, which according to him, is timely.

He further described Lamin Kabba of Star GSM communication, as a patriotic citizen, whose main interest is to make Gambia a country to be proud of.