16 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Magistrate Orders Accused's Arrest for Being Absent in Court

By Fatou Gassama

Magistrate A.R. Bah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court, last Wednesday ordered for the arrest of Yusufa Camara and be brought to court to explain why his bail should not be revoked and be remanded following his twice of absence in court.

Mr. Camara is accused of unlawfully entering the compound of Sallymatou Jallow with intent to intimidate or annoy her on 6th February, 2017, at Yarambamba Estate. He is also accused of assaulting Mrs Jallow by hitting her on her head and caused brushes on her right arm. He is equally accused of threatening to kill Mrs Sallymatou Jallow with a cutlass. Mr. Camara denied responsibility of all the charges.

The magistrate's order for Mr. Camara's arrest was triggered by the police prosecutor, Sergeant 2202 Federa, who applied for the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest and be brought to court explain why he failed to attend two trial dates without advancing any reason (s).

The matter is adjourned 17th May.

