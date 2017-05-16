Gambia: Court Hands Down Two Sentence Choices to Drug Convict

A drug convict has been given two sentence choices to decide on by the Sibanorr Narcotics Court after he was found guilty on a charge of drug trafficking.

Magistrate Lamin E. Bojang found Sanna Trawally guilty of a charge of 2 kilogram and 800 grams possession of cannabis and sentenced him to either 6 months imprisonment or to pay a fine of D25, 000.

The prohibited drugs was said to have been found in Mr. Trawally's possession on 15th April, 2017, between Sanyangha and Bullock Forest in Foni.

Mr. Trawally said in his mitigation plea that he was involved in drug dealing because of hardship. "Your worship, I am a family man and I have nothing. My family too needs to survive and they depend on me. I am a first time offender; please forgive me," he said in his plea of mitigation.