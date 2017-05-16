16 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Rambo Jatta, Eight Others Charged in Court

By Meita Touray

Police prosecutors have filed three criminal offence charges of criminal trespass, common assault and prohibition of conduct conducive to breach of peace against Ousman Jatta alias Rambo and eight others at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court, yesterday.

Charged before Magistrate Momodou L. Bojang, Mr. Jatta and Isatou Jatta are alleged to have unlawfully entered the premises of Ebrima Janko Jatta and intimidated, insulted and annoyed him and the people within the premises.

Mr. Jatta, an ardent militant of Gambia's former ruling Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction -APRC- party and one-time Overseer of the Observer Company, is also accused alongside Isatou Jatta, Isatou Jawara, Ebrima Jatta, Babucarr Jatta, Kebba Jarju, Manyima Jatta, Ousainatou Jallow and Mammie Jatta of unlawfully assaulting Momodou Jawara and Mustapha Jawara by pushing them and conducting themselves in a manner that was likely to cause a breach of peace by using serious abusive language to the inhabitants of Jatta Kunda. They have all denied any wrongdoing and were granted D5, 000 bail each, with a Gambian surety who must present their national identity cards to the court.

The case is adjourned to 22nd May.

