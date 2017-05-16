16 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Environment Educationist Predicts High Heat-Waves in 2017

An educationist at the National Environment Agency (NEA) has predicted an increased in the country's heat-waves this year.

Meaning that The Gambia is predicted or expected to experience hotter weather this year than in 2016, backing global predictions that 2017 will be the hottest in 10 years.

This information was relayed to journalists by Sheikh Alkinking Sanyang at the Daily Observer, EU-UNESCO Media Capacity Building Project implemented by the Daily Observer Newspaper.

Mr. Sanyang said that the impact of climate change is here to stay and that the country this year, may be hotter than the previous years. "The Gambia is the most unlucky country in Africa with regard to climate change because it is divided into two by the river".

Sanyang, in his topic, 'Climate Change in Africa further disclosed to journalists that the impact of climate change changes the temperature and rainfall pattern thereby additionally affect water supply on crops, pests and pollination. This impact, he added, can combine to create additional socio-economic impacts.

He discourages what he called a baby dumping tree planting, whereby planted trees are not looked after. According to him, no trend is permanent on climate change. He thus advised that more trees be planted and looked after which he said is a mitigating factor of the menace of climate change.

Meita Touray & Madi S. Njie

Gambia

